Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Govt announces extra protection against loan sharks

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 12:59 pm
Article: RNZ


The government has announced extra measures to protect people against loan sharks.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo: RNZ / DOM THOMAS

An interest rate cap will reduce how much it costs to borrow money.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.

In April, the legislation was introduced to Parliament to protect people against loan sharks, but during the select committee stage, the bill was criticised for not going far enough.

The bill already includes a cap on the total cost of borrowing, which means people taking out high-cost loans will never have to pay back more than twice the amount they originally borrowed, including interest and fees.

In addition, all truck shops and other mobile traders will be required to check that credit is affordable and suitable for each customer before providing anyone with goods that aren't paid for upfront and to provide information to help borrowers make informed decisions about whether to sign up for credit.

The legislation is expected to pass this year and will come into effect in stages, starting in March.

Mr Faafoi said: "At the moment, high-cost credit is too easy for people in hardship to access. While this type of credit can be an immediate solution to financial problems, we know that high-cost, easy credit leads to worse problems in the long run...

"I know that some lenders are already referring customers who are struggling with repayments to financial mentoring services and this is good to see because it ensures that those struggling with debt can access the advice they need to get back on their feet. I encourage other lenders to follow this example. We are changing the law so that this can become a requirement in future, if needed."


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 