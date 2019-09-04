Top Scoops

Man accused of Young Labour camp assaults pleads guilty

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 12:28 pm
Article: RNZ

The man accused of assaulting teenagers at a Young Labour summer camp has pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on the third day of his trial.

a man in court, with his face pixellated

Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

The 21-year-old, who has continued name suppression, was facing five charges of indecent assault in relation to four teenagers.

At Auckland District Court this morning he pleaded guilty to assaulting two men at the camp in Waihi last year.

He was discharged on the three other indecent assault charges, in relation to one man and the two women.

Judge Collins said he hoped what happened at the camp wouldn't put young people off being involved in political groups.

The man will be sentenced later this year.


