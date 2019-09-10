Sex assault allegations rock Labour Party

The Labour Party
president's position is in doubt with the Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern refusing to express confidence in him. Nigel
Haworth and the party are under increasing scrutiny after
the website The Spinoff published the account of a Labour
volunteer who says she was sexually assaulted by a Labour
staff member last year. We speak to RNZ's political editor
Jane Patterson who says Mr Haworth is "skating on thin
ice".
