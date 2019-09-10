PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 9/9/19

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 9 September 2019: Them, too

[The beehive's feed of this press conference is not available. Newshub video can be viewed here.]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's post-cabinet press conference focused on the Labour Party's failure to investigate sexual assault allegations against a staffer. Ardern said she was "deeply concerned and incredibly frustrated" by process the party had followed and the nature of the allegations. She said current reports conflicted with advice she was given on the complaints at the time. The decision has been made to appoint a QC to advise on the process.

The stage at the Beehive theatrette included a large glowing logo for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. She began he press conference by lauding the Māori language and its growing status. She also discussed the government's plans for the week, which include the announcement of a suicide prevention plan, a "curriculum-based announcement" at the unveiling of a Parliament plaque commemorating the New Zealand Wars, the announcement of the membership of the interim mental health commission, and a visit to Christchurch, approximately six months after the mosque terror attacks.

Other questions covered housing affordability and the Kiwibuild reset, Ardern's meeting with Twitter's Jack Dorsey and the ongoing presence of 8chan on that service, progress on the Christchurch Call on extremism on social media, Southern Response and the government's insurance liability from the Christchurch earthquakes, New Zealand's law changes and progress since the Christchurch mosque attacks, te Reo and treaty history in schools, and Winston Peters' slow return to Parliament following a medical procedure.

