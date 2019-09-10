Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 9/9/19

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 9:53 am
Article: The Scoop Team

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 9 September 2019: Them, too

[The beehive's feed of this press conference is not available. Newshub video can be viewed here.]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's post-cabinet press conference focused on the Labour Party's failure to investigate sexual assault allegations against a staffer. Ardern said she was "deeply concerned and incredibly frustrated" by process the party had followed and the nature of the allegations. She said current reports conflicted with advice she was given on the complaints at the time. The decision has been made to appoint a QC to advise on the process.

The stage at the Beehive theatrette included a large glowing logo for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. She began he press conference by lauding the Māori language and its growing status. She also discussed the government's plans for the week, which include the announcement of a suicide prevention plan, a "curriculum-based announcement" at the unveiling of a Parliament plaque commemorating the New Zealand Wars, the announcement of the membership of the interim mental health commission, and a visit to Christchurch, approximately six months after the mosque terror attacks.

Other questions covered housing affordability and the Kiwibuild reset, Ardern's meeting with Twitter's Jack Dorsey and the ongoing presence of 8chan on that service, progress on the Christchurch Call on extremism on social media, Southern Response and the government's insurance liability from the Christchurch earthquakes, New Zealand's law changes and progress since the Christchurch mosque attacks, te Reo and treaty history in schools, and Winston Peters' slow return to Parliament following a medical procedure.

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 