Auckland mayoral debate: Phil Goff v John Tamihere

From Checkpoint, 5:30 pm on 10 September 2019

Listen duration 25:16



Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either

MP3 format or in OGG format.

Auckland's two mayoral front-runners join Checkpoint host Lisa Owen in RNZ's first mayoral debate.

Current mayor Phil Goff and contender John Tamihere have expressed little love for each other so far.

Mr Goff has called Mr Tamihere a "failed Cabinet minister" with a loose handle on the truth.

Mr Tamihere says Mr Goff is a central government puppet who has lost control of "corrupt" council companies.

However, Mr Goff argues he's a steady pair of hands and is bringing better public transport and cleaner water to Auckland.

Mr Tamihere says it's time for some colour, for someone to stand up and champion issues like his proposed 18-lane Auckland Harbour Bridge.





