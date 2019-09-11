Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Guo Shengkun "not secret police" - Bridges

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 12:46 pm
Article: RNZ

Guo Shengkun a Chinese minister, not secret police - Bridges

Jo Moir, Political Reporter

The National Party leader says it's not a fair and accurate characterisation to say he met a member of the Chinese secret police while overseas last week.

Simon Bridges

Photo: RNZ / DOM THOMAS

Simon Bridges met with Guo Shengkun on his five-day visit to China.

Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as being the leader of the Chinese secret police.

But Mr Bridges said who he met with was effectively a Chinese minister.

"You're coming in about this guy, he's the secret police guy, what he is is one of the leaders of China - in the top 25 - who is their justice and law and order spokesperson. I'd say with the greatest respect, be a bit responsible,'' Mr Bridges told media today [10 September].

He said going to China doesn't mean he agreed with everything they did.

"It's simply, this is an incredibly important country for New Zealand, frankly it's why we didn't have a GFC as hard as we could.

"We trade with it more than any other country and it's right that I go there as someone who is wanting to be the next Prime Minister of New Zealand,'' he said.

Mr Bridges said he did raise concerns about human rights abuses but wouldn't detail who he raised them with.

"Of course we disagree with them on human rights... of course we don't like what's happening in Hong Kong and we want a peaceful resolution.

"But to run the sort of woke line that some of you love so much on Twitter, that somehow means we shouldn't be visiting and we shouldn't be having a relationship with a superpower that we trade more with than any other country in the world, I think is pretty irresponsible.''

He denied suggestions he was cosying up to the secret Chinese police.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

The intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 