Christchurch terror attacks: Accused gunman's trial delayed

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 5:31 pm
Article: RNZ

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused gunman's trial delayed by a month

Anneke Smith, RNZ court reporter

The trial of the accused Christchurch mosque gunman has been delayed by a month.

The justice precinct in Christchurch, including the city's court rooms. Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national, was due to stand trial in the High Court at Christchuch on 4 May 2020.

It was a date that troubled victims of the attacks as it fell in the middle of Islam's holy month Ramadan, when many Muslims fast.

The Crown asked the court to delay the trial; a request unopposed by the defendant's lawyers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism relating to the 15 March attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

At the accused's last court hearing Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh said the trial date was being reviewed.

The High Court at Christchurch has moved the trial to a new start date of 2 June next year.

He will next appear in court for a trial callover on 3 October, where it's expected submissions on an application to move the trial out of Christchurch will be heard.


© Scoop Media

