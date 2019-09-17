Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Dunedin's western hills blaze treated as suspicious

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 5:06 pm
Article: RNZ

The blaze which tore through 12 hectares of scrub on Dunedin's western hills yesterday is being treated as suspicious.

the fire viewed from above: some rising from the edge of a large burned area on a hill, with a track running through it

Photo: Supplied / Fire and Emergency

The fire in the Flagstaff area on Dunedin's outskirts flared up this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said strong winds continued to be a challenge, although two helicopters had been able to fly.

However, the fire was still under control, the spokesperson said.

The blaze took hold on Dunedin's popular Pineapple Track shortly before 1pm yesterday.

It tore through scrub and bush in the isolated recreational area before eight helicopters, assisted by firefighters on the ground and changing weather conditions, brought it under control last night.

At its peak seven homes were evacuated from the neighbouring suburb of Halfway Bush, as firefighters feared a forecast wind change could send the blaze in their directions.

Otago principal rural fire officer, Graeme Still, said most of those residents were allowed home last night as things eased.

"Things were pretty quiet last night," he said.

"There's just a few hot spots inside the black - about 20 metres in, but we'll nut them out today.

"So things looked quite good last night."

The fire was being treated as suspicious at present, and an investigation would start this afternoon when a specialist fire investigator arrived on the ground, Mr Still said.

Fire and Emergency's assistant area commander, Craig Geddes, said firefighters briefed residents of the area this morning.

"We were pleased to be able to advise them that they can all return to their properties and resume normal activities," he said.

"We have asked them to stay on notice."

While the fire was now under control, it was by no means out and firefighters would be mopping up the fire ground and watching for flare ups until darkness fell tonight.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

The intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction… These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 