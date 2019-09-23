Acting PM's Press Conference 23/9/19: Watching The Rugby

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters began Monday's post-cabinet press conference by noting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern schedule in New York, with meetings including Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, climate and Christchurch Call events, and UN leaders' week.

Peters also ran through his schedule for the week. He said that two years after the 2017 general election the economy was in good shape and noted government achievements in health, the Provincial Growth Fund, cancelling NCEA fees, the environment and agriculture, gun control and the Christchurch Call, hospital and school construction, NZ history in schools, and rail transport.

He answered questions on the "abject failure" of Spark's Rugby World Cup live stream, the census population figures, immigration numbers, a new North Island electorate and the National Party's criticism of the statistics behind it, expectations for Ardern's meeting with Trump and whether it was a 'pull aside' or a 'bilateral', abortion law reform, reports of enhancements for the SuperGold card and targetting benefits on retired people, Finance Minsiter Grant Robertson's meeting with Fletcher Building about Ihumātao, housing contruction and population growth, immigration numbers, lack of government response to the consultation on tenancy reform, immigration numbers, a petition to speed up welfare reform, the National Party's checklist for the gun reform legislation, and residency requirements for foreign students.

