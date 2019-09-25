UK Supreme Court 'biggest constitutional mic drop in 50 yrs'

The British
Supreme Court has ruled that the decision by the British
prime minister Boris Johnson to prorogue or suspend
parliament for five-weeks was unlawful. Dr Dean Knight is
the co-director of the New Zealand Centre of Public Law at
Victoria University and spoke to Corin Dann about the case
form
London.
