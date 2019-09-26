Top Scoops

Snow closes Desert Road, highways in South Island

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 9:21 am
Article: RNZ

Heavy snow overnight has closed roads in both the South and North islands.

Snow on the Desert Road (SH1). Photo: Twitter / NZTA

In the North Island, the Desert Road (SH1) has been closed since 10pm yesterday.

In the south, State Highway 87 between Outram and Kyeburn and SH94 from Te Anau to Milford are closed.

State Highway 1 north of Dunedin has reopened but a warning remains in place.

Meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said inland Otago and Canterbury were also affected.

"We've got reports [of snow] down to 100-200 metres," she said.

Queentown also had a dusting of snow.

Road warnings are in place for the Napier-Taupo Road, Lewis Pass and Arthur's Pass.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for the top of the North Island, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay and parts of the South Island.

"Auckland had a pretty breezy night and that strong wind watch is expected to continue until 9 this morning," she said.

The strong southwesterly winds in Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato were also due to ease this morning.

"Northern Canterbury and Banks Peninsula, Otago and Southland are pretty windy for most of the day," Ms Murdoch said.


RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

