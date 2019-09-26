Snow closes Desert Road, highways in South Island

Heavy snow overnight has closed roads in both the South and North islands.

Snow on the Desert Road (SH1). Photo: Twitter / NZTA

In the North Island, the Desert Road (SH1) has been closed since 10pm yesterday.

In the south, State Highway 87 between Outram and Kyeburn and SH94 from Te Anau to Milford are closed.

State Highway 1 north of Dunedin has reopened but a warning remains in place.

ROAD SNOWFALL WARNINGS - SOUTH ISLAND

Road Snow Warnings are still in place for South Island State Highways in Canterbury, Otago and Southland. If travelling today, remember to check the current weather & road conditions. ^SM https://t.co/UP96gOl6kGhttps://t.co/iXHJUQtjdf pic.twitter.com/MuMnpGKRKf — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) September 25, 2019

Meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said inland Otago and Canterbury were also affected.

"We've got reports [of snow] down to 100-200 metres," she said.

Queentown also had a dusting of snow.

Road warnings are in place for the Napier-Taupo Road, Lewis Pass and Arthur's Pass.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for the top of the North Island, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay and parts of the South Island.

"Auckland had a pretty breezy night and that strong wind watch is expected to continue until 9 this morning," she said.

The strong southwesterly winds in Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato were also due to ease this morning.

"Northern Canterbury and Banks Peninsula, Otago and Southland are pretty windy for most of the day," Ms Murdoch said.

Here's a round up of the 7am temperatures recorded at select place around Aotearoa this morning. You can look at many automatic weather stations, including amateur station observations on our "Your Weather" page here https://t.co/ziBZZ8yIbP ^AB pic.twitter.com/5cceiTznXm — MetService (@MetService) September 25, 2019

© Scoop Media