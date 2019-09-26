Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Students call for minimum hostel standards after death

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 10:53 am
Article: RNZ

Students call for minimum hostel standards after death at Canterbury University residence

The national students' union says something has to change to stop a repeat of the case of a student whose body lay undiscovered in his hostel room for weeks.

The privately-run Sonoda Village for Canterbury University students. Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

The young man's body was found on Monday at the privately-run Sonoda Village for Canterbury University students.

The New Zealand Students' Union (NZUSA) wants minimum standards for all tertiary institutes' student accommodation spelling out what level of care can be expected.

NZUSA acting president Caitlin-Groome said it was tragic it took so long to discover the body and something had to change.

"We definitely need to see a minimum standard implemented around student accommodation and what actually is best care, and what does partial care mean when that's advertised."

Police and the university are investigating the death.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it was a failure of both the university and the Campus Living Villages, the company that runs the hostel.

"No student should be left for that period of time unattended, uncared for when they're living in a hall of residence or a hostel.

"There's a duty of care that goes with operating a hall of residence or a hostel and clearly they haven't lived up to this situation.

The Sonada Villiage website said it fostered smaller close-knit communities and offered pastoral care, including two residential support staff.

Campus Living would not be interviewed but a company statement said it was deeply saddened by the death.

Last night a memorial service was held at the Sonada Villiage during which where some students performed a haka. Many have been advised by the university not to speak to media.

Police are investigating the death, and university vice-chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey is promising an independent investigation.

Mr Hipkins said he would wait on the outcome of investigations before making any decisions.


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Ellen Rykers on The Dig: Community Conservation – The Solution To The Biodiversity Crisis?

It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available. Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

The intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

ALSO:

Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 