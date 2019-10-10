Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Super Typhoon leaves CNMI unscathed, heads for Japan

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 10:53 am
Article: RNZ

4:53 pm on 9 October 2019

Powerful Super Typhoon Hagibis has left the Northern Marianas unscathed and is on its way to Japan.

path map of Hagibis

Photo: Google Maps

Hagibis intensified unusually fast, going from tropical storm to super typhoon in just 18 hours.

However, no serious damage was reported in the Northern Marianas, with the storm leaving the territory last night.

Government offices and some schools reopened today, RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Saipan Mark Rabago said.

"Thankfully, the CNMI was left relatively unscathed by that Super Typhoon. Thank God that except for some banana trees and small trees, we didn't get much damage."

Mr Rabago said 148 people sought shelter at emergency evacuation centres on Saipan on Tuesday.

He said the group were living in temporary shelters after losing their homes during last year's devastating Super Typhoon Yutu.

Many suffered from PTSD as a result, he added. "Fortunately, when they went home their [temporary] houses were still intact."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Expert Comment: Online Voting Won’t Mean More Engagement

“Overseas experience is that online voting tends to be popular with those who are already likely to vote and who have high levels of digital literacy. It does little to help add new people to the voter pool, and this holds even for young voters.”More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder

On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman. More>>

Ellen Rykers on The Dig: Community Conservation – The Solution To The Biodiversity Crisis?

It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available. Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

The intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 