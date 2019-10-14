Campbell on the local body election result in Wellington
Gordon Campbell on the local body election result in Wellington
For
obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the
capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so,
fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in
Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout
39.66%). Even less was felt to be at stake this time around
than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin
Lester into the mayoralty. To put it mildly, the Lester-led
Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be
remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to
lose this election. By contrast in Auckland and
Christchurch, mayoral incumbency proved highly beneficial to
Phil Goff and to Lianne Dalziel, given the lack of a potent
alternative. The fact that Wellington rejected Lester and
chose Andy Foster in his stead, has an oddly retro quality
to it. Foster has been a councillor for 27 years and has
been in senior roles for the past decade…so, more a part
of the problem than the solution, one would think.
Consistent with that view, Foster’s agenda – he’s
against light rail, against the Shelly Bay development, in
favour of more roading, a second Mt Vic tunnel, and a lower
rates burden does have a certain Back to the Future feeling
about it. It is as if the city has been handed back to a
prior generation of business interests even while the media
is celebrating the entry of new energetic talent (eg Tamatha
Paul, Teri O’Neill) to local government, and more gender
and ethnic diversity. Meaning : if anything, the
polarisation that immobilised the Council during Lester’s
term of office is likely to become even more pronounced this
time around.
So how did Lester manage to lose a sure
thing? At a time when the public was angry and frustrated at
(a) the abysmal new bus system and (b) Council’s lack of
interest in speedily fixing the city’s beloved central
library, the Lester campaign appeared to be fixated upon a
giant red herring - namely Sir Peter Jackson’s funding of
the Andy Foster campaign. All that this fixation achieved
was to pour new wine into Foster’s very old bottle. If
Lester had put a smidgeon of that energy into railing from
the outset – however symbolically - against the Regional
Council for its bus disaster, he would have looked less like
a bystander to events in the capital ( the buses, the
library, the Convention Centre) that seemed beyond his
ability to affect, let alone control. Foster will now
have to deal with the same polarisation and stasis that
defeated his predecessor. As a participant in those
fruitless debates in the past, he will presumably have some
ideas about how to either convince his opponents in Council,
or circumvent them by working more closely on the side with
the Council’s bureaucratic hierarchy. Those new younger,
greener Councillors may require a crash course in fighting
their corner, and in promoting open and transparent forms of
democracy in the day-to-day workings of Council.
Footnote : The wishlist in the press
release issued by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce is a
foretaste of the retro future that Wellington faces.
Basically, the Chamber has come up with a collection of centre-right doggerel that
could have been written 30 years ago. For starters,
the Foster-led Council is being exhorted by the Chamber to
“ Make decisions in the way a business would, with a
robust cost-to-benefit analysis,”… and to “demonstrate
fiscal responsibility through wiser spending, lower debt,
reducing the rates burden on business over time…”
Hilariously, this “low rates” façade of fiscal
responsibility also finds room for massive spend-ups on the
usual white elephant projects : “An indoor stadium - A
comprehensive venues strategy.” Not to mention spending on
roading aplenty as well as on mass transit : “The
Terrace and Mt Vic tunnels, cut and cover at Te Aro, mass
transit, and linked regional projects such as Petone2Grenada
and Melling Interchange.” How, you might well be wondering, could
this centre-right wet dream possibly be affordable, given
the Chamber of Commerce’s desire to simultaneously reduce
the revenue that’s available to Council from rates? It
would all be done apparently, via recycling. The
Chamber advocates : “Alternative funding mechanisms for
council, such as recycling and renewing assets, to pay for
new infrastructure.” In reality of course, big
contracts will continue to be signed for the usual vanity
projects that benefit only a sliver of the city’s business
sector. Foster has already told RNZ it would be
“tremendous” if the Convention Centre could be rejigged
to house the Film Museum monument to his biggest sponsor. If
such projects go forward, the public services that the
majority of Wellingtonians actually use will inevitably
suffer. Footnote Two. If Justin Lester
did have a plan for two terms as mayor serving as a platform
for a subsequent career in parliamentary politics, any such
dreams are now kaput. Too bad that Big Thief This new single “ Forgotten Eyes” still puts
Lenker’s voice at the centre of proceedings. As usual
she’s written some really densely argued lyrics that
reward the effort to work them out. Compassion, as she
indicates here, is the forgotten tongue, and we’re
forgetting how to see the social damage right in front of
our eyes : Hollow-eyed on Eddie Street no sirens to
hear
Oh, and the Chamber believes in more Council spending on the hopelessly flawed Wellington airport runway extension : “Continued support for developments at the airport and port, including improve road and rail access to port and support growth of long-haul air connections.”
he seems to have learned nothing from his defeat:
An embittered Justin Lester – facing a shock ousting after one term as Wellington mayor – is blaming Hollywood heavyweight Sir Peter Jackson's money for swinging the result. "We could have spent more money, look, we spent a lot more money last time, we could have spent more money this time. It shouldn't come down to that, it should come down to the best ideas and the best people," he said.
Jackson’s money wasn’t the reason why Lester lost, and why his rival won. Nice bloke and all – but in the end, having Justin Lester around just didn’t seem to make that much of a difference, to anything.
Clearly, Adrianne Lenker’s band Big Thief is on a roll. Only six months after releasing a “best album of 2019” contender in UFOF, they’ve issued a new, louder album called Two Hands that doesn’t sacrifice any of the band’s trademark melodicism, or its pointed lyrical content.
Just trash and soiled needles clawing the veneer…
Hollow-eyed on Eddie, is it they or is it I
Is it me who is more hollow as I'm quickly passing by?
And the poison is killing them, but then so am I
As I turn away
The wound has no direction
Everybody needs a home and deserves protection…
