PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, October 21 2019: Now We Are Two

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her Monday Beehive press conference by discussing the newly-announced increase in trade training places. She also used the upcoming two year anniversary of the formation of the Government to highlight achievements and plans in healthcare, incomes, housing, climate change, and the economy.

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range, euthanasia and the possibility of a referendum, the inquiry into abuse allegations against a Labour staffer and Ardern's plans to meet with complainants, getting New Zealand First's backing for the next round of gun law reform, sitting around tables with people she disagrees with, decision progress on agriculture's entry into the ETS and on freshwater reforms, new sentencing guidlines, the possibility of extending the reporting time for the commision of inquiry into the Christchurch mosque atacks, the timing of the next election timing, the increas in food grants being accessed, the meanign of police officer target numbers, the select committee report on banning gay conversion therapy, John Key's meeting with Chinese President Xi, and Brexit.

