Live: SkyCity fire brings Auckland CBD to a halt

The fire at Auckland's SkyCity international convention centre has been raging for more than a day resulting in nearby offices being shut, roads closed and health warnings being issued.

Photo: RNZ / Danielle Street

• A number of arterial roads in the Auckland CBD have closed, and several buses have been diverted or cancelled.

• Auckland District Court, Central City Library and Chorus House are closed. The TVNZ central city building and TV studio were evacuated this morning.

• The fire broke on the roof of the SkyCity international convention centre just after 1pm yesterday.

• Fire and Emergency manager Ron Devlin says the plan is to "sacrifice the roof". Once materials from the roof have fallen in, crews can go into the fifth floor and put the fire out, he says.

• The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Follow our live blog to stay up to date with the latest developments:

© Scoop Media