RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity fire day three

Live: SkyCity fire - Specialist workers to tackle blaze

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says buildings and roads will still be closed today because of the NZ International Convention Centre fire but things will start to get back to normal.

Aerial view of the roof of the International Convention Centre fire near SkyCity. Photo: Twitter/Phil Goff

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out.

• The fire was contained by last night but the roof is still smouldering.

• A number of arterial roads in the Auckland CBD still remain closed, and several buses have been diverted or cancelled.

• Businesses say they have been badly hit.

• Specialist rescue workers are being brought in to help put out the fire.

• Fire and Emergency said the plan was to "sacrifice the roof". Once materials from the roof have fallen in, crews can go into the fifth floor and put the fire out.

• Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was no question APEC would still be held in Auckland in 2021.

• The fire broke on the roof of the New Zealand International Convention Centre just after 1pm on Tuesday.

• The cause of the fire is not yet known.

