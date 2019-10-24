First Police implementation report on fleeing drivers

IPCA welcomes first Police report on implementation of recommendations from collaborative review of fleeing driver events

24 October 2019

The Authority welcomes today's release of the first quarterly report by Police setting out the steps Police have taken so far to implement the recommendations made in relation to Police's management of fleeing driver events.

Eight high level recommendations were made in the report released in March 2019. The report, Fleeing Drivers in New Zealand: a collaborative review of events, practices, and procedures, was the first time the Authority and Police have jointly conducted a review of the fleeing driver environment and the application of existing policy. The eight recommendations are aimed at enhancing Police understanding and application of the policy, including changes to the way these events are handled, the training given to officers and the way the events are recorded and investigated. Additionally, it highlights the need for further research to understand why some drivers flee.

"I note that Police have also released a report from Police's Evidence Based Policing Centre in relation to understanding the motivations of young fleeing drivers. This is the first part of the research programme being undertaken by Police", says Judge Doherty.

A detailed action plan with indicative timeframes for completion of the work streams is contained in the report. Some timeframes have been affected by resources needed to deliver the Police response to the Christchurch shooting, but the Authority is satisfied that progress is being made by Police in all work streams.

The Authority independently and regularly monitors the implementation of the recommendations and will continue to do so until all recommendations have been addressed and changes occurred. The results of the monitoring will be reported in the Authority's Annual Reports to Parliament.

