Firefighters monitor Hawke's Bay, Otago blaze sites

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 10:01 am
Article: RNZ

Fire crews are keeping a close watch on the site of two blazes in Hawke's Bay and Otago.

a fire truck, with smoke visible behind it

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Emergency services received a call at 8.40pm yesterday night about large fire at a pine plantation in Porangahau.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says the fire stretched over 20ha and access to the blaze had been difficult.

He said crews let the fire burn out overnight and would make a decision on whether to call in helicopter assistance later this morning.

Meanwhile, hot spots remain at a fire that burned through 7ha of land in Central Otago.

Helicopters were used to battle the blaze, which started near Cromwell shortly before 1pm yesterday.

The blaze was contained last night but hot spots remained, an emergency services spokesperson said. Firefighters will check today for any flare-ups.

