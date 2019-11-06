Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Petition for homosexuality to be decriminalised in Cooks

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 10:27 am
Article: RNZ

Petition calls for homosexuality to be decriminalised in Cooks

An online petition has been launched calling for homosexuality to be decriminalised between consenting adults in the Cook Islands.

a single-storey building with a corrugated steel roof

Cook Islands Parliament. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The petition is in response to a Parliamentary select committee's decision to recommend a criminal ban on sex between men be retained and extended to women in the Crimes Bill, the Cook Islands news reports.

Two years ago, Parliament removed "indecent acts between men" and sodomy from a draft Crimes Bill, but last week the select committee decided to reinstate the clause after an outcry from sectors of the community.

Petition organiser Sonya Apa Temata said the Cook Islands was one of several Pacific nations which clung to anti-gay law enacted under colonial rule and the influence of conservative Christian missionaries.

The Cook Islands' only LGBTQI community group, Te Tiare Association, is due to hold a meeting today to discuss an official response.

As of Wednesday, the petition had more than 2000 signatures.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Trudeau’s Election ‘Victory’

Even before the votes were counted, the prospect of a Liberals/NDP minority government was being depicted as being not only Big Energy’s worst nightmare but as grounds for the western province of Alberta seceding (Wexit!) from Canada... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Betraying The Kurds

The Americans have now callously thrown the Kurds under the bus and created the ideal conditions for Islamic State to mount a comeback – all done so that Donald Trump can brag on the 2020 campaign trail that he brought the US troops home. How is the current fighting likely to proceed? More>>

ALSO:

Expert Comment: Online Voting Won’t Mean More Engagement

“Overseas experience is that online voting tends to be popular with those who are already likely to vote and who have high levels of digital literacy. It does little to help add new people to the voter pool, and this holds even for young voters.”More>>

ALSO:

Ellen Rykers on The Dig: Community Conservation – The Solution To The Biodiversity Crisis?

It’s increasingly clear that a government agency alone cannot combat the biodiversity crisis successfully. These grass-roots initiatives are a growing resource in the conservation toolbox. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 