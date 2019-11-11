PM's Post-Cab 11/11/19: Disarming Criminals, Armed Police

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 11 November 2019: Disarming Criminals, Armed Police

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined for her Monday press conference by Minister of Police Stuart Nash to launch a discussion document proposing Firearms Protection Order powers for Police.

The orders, targeting "high-risk individuals" with some level of relevant criminal conviction, "would prevent people from being around others who have firearms, using them under supervision, or being at a location that enables access to guns".

Nash noted that the nature of the orders infringed on human rights and said the government was interested in feedback on how to balance this with public safety.

Nash and Ardern answered media questions on this, as well as whether the new Police Armed Response team being involved in a low-level arrest was movement towards "general arming of police".

Ardern also answered question on public servants' attempts to access restricted material, driving lawnmowers on the road, the launch of the Sustainable New Zealand party, the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners' attempts to have the firearms reforms reviewed, the governance effects of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' lawsuit against the government, partnership visas and Immigration New Zealand's policy decisions, whether New Zealand needs a 'population strategy', New Zealand assistance with the fires in Australia, work relating to children's access to pornography, and the Hoiho's victory in the Bird of the Year contest.

