Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM's Post-Cab 11/11/19: Disarming Criminals, Armed Police

Monday, 11 November 2019, 5:05 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 11 November 2019: Disarming Criminals, Armed Police

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined for her Monday press conference by Minister of Police Stuart Nash to launch a discussion document proposing Firearms Protection Order powers for Police.

The orders, targeting "high-risk individuals" with some level of relevant criminal conviction, "would prevent people from being around others who have firearms, using them under supervision, or being at a location that enables access to guns".

Nash noted that the nature of the orders infringed on human rights and said the government was interested in feedback on how to balance this with public safety.

Nash and Ardern answered media questions on this, as well as whether the new Police Armed Response team being involved in a low-level arrest was movement towards "general arming of police".

Ardern also answered question on public servants' attempts to access restricted material, driving lawnmowers on the road, the launch of the Sustainable New Zealand party, the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners' attempts to have the firearms reforms reviewed, the governance effects of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' lawsuit against the government, partnership visas and Immigration New Zealand's policy decisions, whether New Zealand needs a 'population strategy', New Zealand assistance with the fires in Australia, work relating to children's access to pornography, and the Hoiho's victory in the Bird of the Year contest.

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

5 November - Parihaka: How NZ Government Misused Laws To Crush Non-Violent Dissent

This week, Māori in the Taranaki region remembered the “day of plunder” – the 1881 government invasion of Parihaka, the small settlement that had come to symbolise peaceful resistance to the confiscation of Māori land. More>>

Scoop Hivemind Report: Common Ground On Biodiversity

The HiveMind report Protecting and Restoring New Zealand’s Biodiversity, published today, analyses and summarises the findings of this engagement in which over 500 Kiwis took part. [Image: Cameron Houston, DOC] More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trudeau’s Election ‘Victory’

Even before the votes were counted, the prospect of a Liberals/NDP minority government was being depicted as being not only Big Energy’s worst nightmare but as grounds for the western province of Alberta seceding (Wexit!) from Canada... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Betraying The Kurds

The Americans have now callously thrown the Kurds under the bus and created the ideal conditions for Islamic State to mount a comeback – all done so that Donald Trump can brag on the 2020 campaign trail that he brought the US troops home. How is the current fighting likely to proceed? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 