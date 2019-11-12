Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Increased fire risk with hotter than average summer expected

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:38 pm
Article: RNZ

Eleisha Foon, Journalist

Fire and Emergency is warning people to prepare for an increased risk of fires starting and spreading over summer.

a large fire front giving of a band of smoke across rolling hills

A fire in Otago spread five times faster than normal Photo: Supplied / Fire and Emergency NZ

But, despite this looming threat, New Zealand won't be seeing bush fires on the scale of those in New South Wales, Australia.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson John Rasmussen said the country's climate and conditions are very different and do not compare to what's happening across the ditch.

He said the unusal dryness is far worse than what New Zealand is experiencing.

Lightning is the main cause of many Australian fires whereas human activity is the main cause of fires in New Zealand, he said.

If people are wanting to light a fire he said, "Whether it's a fire in the open air, a BBQ, a controlled burn, a pile of rubbish, they need to know what the fire conditions, forecast and season is."

In the lead up to summer Mr Rasmussen said: "We are prepared right across the country...we do a number of preparedness actions like trainee excercises and have incident management teams preparing."

NIWA has also warned parts of New Zealand the country could experience a hotter than average summer.

NIWA forecaster Ben Noll said a drier summer than usual is predicted, with "a dramatic increase in winds for parts of the South Island and average to above average temperatures for the country."

The driest soils across the North Island compared to normal for this time of the year are now found near Cape Reinga and southernmost Wairarapa, while the wettest soils for this time of the year are located around Napier and Mahia Peninsula.

In the North Island, small hotspots are now in place at the top of Aupōuri Peninsula and in far southern Wairarapa.

The driest soils across the South Island compared to normal for this time of the year are found across far southern Canterbury, interior Otago, and the Marlborough Sounds.

Farmers are also being reminded by Fire and Emergency to do "housekeeping and fuel reduction" as rural areas pose a greater risk for fires.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

5 November - Parihaka: How NZ Government Misused Laws To Crush Non-Violent Dissent

This week, Māori in the Taranaki region remembered the “day of plunder” – the 1881 government invasion of Parihaka, the small settlement that had come to symbolise peaceful resistance to the confiscation of Māori land. More>>

Scoop Hivemind Report: Common Ground On Biodiversity

The HiveMind report Protecting and Restoring New Zealand’s Biodiversity, published today, analyses and summarises the findings of this engagement in which over 500 Kiwis took part. [Image: Cameron Houston, DOC] More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trudeau’s Election ‘Victory’

Even before the votes were counted, the prospect of a Liberals/NDP minority government was being depicted as being not only Big Energy’s worst nightmare but as grounds for the western province of Alberta seceding (Wexit!) from Canada... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Betraying The Kurds

The Americans have now callously thrown the Kurds under the bus and created the ideal conditions for Islamic State to mount a comeback – all done so that Donald Trump can brag on the 2020 campaign trail that he brought the US troops home. How is the current fighting likely to proceed? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 