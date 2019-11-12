Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

RNZ Live Updates: Fires in New South Wales, Australia

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:50 pm
Article: RNZ

Live: Follow updates on fires in New South Wales, Australia

An unprecedented number of wildfires have burned through 850,000 hectares in New South Wales in recent days, closing about 600 schools and leaving at least three people dead. Follow our live blog below for updates on the situation.

It is the first time the Greater Sydney area has experienced such a threat since the 'catastrophic' rating was introduced in 2009. On Monday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency for New South Wales, allowing the Rural Fire Service (RFS) special powers to evacuate property and shut down electricity.

Authorities warned severe fire danger was expected on Wednesday, with little reprieve this year.

The RFS has warned firefighters will not be able to reach many people in emergency situations if the fire takes hold.

RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said the state was as prepared as it could be, with military aircraft on standby to rescue people from fires if needed.

NSW has been fighting wildfires burning across the state since September, but the situation worsened last week with a record number of emergency-level fires declared across the state on Friday.

More fires have been burning across state lines in Queensland.

Some New Zealand firefighters are helping the Australian rural fire services battle the blazes.

Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

5 November - Parihaka: How NZ Government Misused Laws To Crush Non-Violent Dissent

This week, Māori in the Taranaki region remembered the “day of plunder” – the 1881 government invasion of Parihaka, the small settlement that had come to symbolise peaceful resistance to the confiscation of Māori land. More>>

Scoop Hivemind Report: Common Ground On Biodiversity

The HiveMind report Protecting and Restoring New Zealand’s Biodiversity, published today, analyses and summarises the findings of this engagement in which over 500 Kiwis took part. [Image: Cameron Houston, DOC] More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trudeau’s Election ‘Victory’

Even before the votes were counted, the prospect of a Liberals/NDP minority government was being depicted as being not only Big Energy’s worst nightmare but as grounds for the western province of Alberta seceding (Wexit!) from Canada... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Betraying The Kurds

The Americans have now callously thrown the Kurds under the bus and created the ideal conditions for Islamic State to mount a comeback – all done so that Donald Trump can brag on the 2020 campaign trail that he brought the US troops home. How is the current fighting likely to proceed? More>>

ALSO:

