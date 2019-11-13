Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Halt drug switch linked to three deaths - Epilepsy NZ

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 1:01 pm
Article: RNZ

Jonathan Mitchell, Journalist

Epilepsy New Zealand is urging authorities to immediately halt a drug switch following the death of three people.

Logem. Photo: Supplied

The state drug-buyer, Pharmac, began in May switching 11,000 patients, most with epilepsy, to a generic form of the drug lamotrigine called Logem.

Medsafe's Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring has been notified of three deaths which have been referred to the coroner.

It said the deaths had been reported because of suspicions they could be linked to the medication change.

Epilepsy New Zealand chief executive Ross Smith said Pharmac must stop the switch to the generic form of lamotrigine, and examine the evidence.

"Epilepsy New Zealand has previously written to both Pharmac and the Minister of Health asking them to reconsider the decision to fund just one brand."

"We requested that patients suffering adverse reactions or fearful of the effects of changing brands be allowed to stay on one of the two previously funded medications," he said.

In a statement, Pharmac operational director Lisa Williams said the brand change was continuing.

"We want to emphasises that patients should not stop using lamotrigine."

"If people have any concerns, they should contact their healthcare professional. Pharmac is covering the cost of a GP visit as part of the brand change," she said.

And Medsafe group manager Chris James told RNZ in a statement that it was continuing to closely monitor any suspected adverse reaction reports to lamotrigine.

"Reactions, such as headaches, hot flushes and tiredness, which have been reported so far to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring are expected because these are either known side effects to lamotrigine as listed in the data sheet, or could be due to a patient's underlying condition," he said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

Good Death: A Historical Perspective On Euthanasia

Some critics of the bill present religious and moral objections against euthanasia, while proponents have focused on the trauma and pain of terminally ill patients and their families. All these arguments have a long history. More>>

5 November - Parihaka: How NZ Government Misused Laws To Crush Non-Violent Dissent

This week, Māori in the Taranaki region remembered the “day of plunder” – the 1881 government invasion of Parihaka, the small settlement that had come to symbolise peaceful resistance to the confiscation of Māori land. More>>

Scoop Hivemind Report: Common Ground On Biodiversity

The HiveMind report Protecting and Restoring New Zealand’s Biodiversity, published today, analyses and summarises the findings of this engagement in which over 500 Kiwis took part. [Image: Cameron Houston, DOC] More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Trudeau’s Election ‘Victory’

Even before the votes were counted, the prospect of a Liberals/NDP minority government was being depicted as being not only Big Energy’s worst nightmare but as grounds for the western province of Alberta seceding (Wexit!) from Canada... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 