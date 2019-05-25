‘Tairāwhiti trifecta’ at Ahuwhenua

24 May 2019

PRESS RELEASE

‘Tairāwhiti trifecta’ at Ahuwhenua will inspire the next generation



Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP, Meka Whaitiri has congratulated Kiriroa Station on the Motu River for winning the prestigious Māori farming award, the Ahuwhenua Trophy.

“It was an honour to be part of the celebrations at the Ahuwhenua Awards ceremony in Gisborne, as our grassroots communities proved they are the gold standard of New Zealand’s rapidly-changing agriculture industry.

“I congratulate Kiriroa Station and their whānau, on highlighting the role matauranga Māori has in shaping the way the beef and sheep industry grow our $50 billion Māori economy, creating sustainable, rewarding jobs in the process.

“Co-finalists, Whangara Farm in Gisborne and Te Awahohonu Forest Trust at Tikokino are proof of what diversifying your land use and working to realise the potential of our whenua can do.

“Their long-term commitment to kaitiakitanga is something we should all be proud of.

“I hope tonight’s Tairāwhiti trifecta encourages more local rangatahi to look at modern agriculture careers, and see that you don’t need to leave your community, iwi or whānau in order to be successful.

“This inspiration is boosted by Kristy Roa from Iwinui Station winning the award for Young Māori Farmer of the year. Alongside fellow finalist, Tumoana Harrison-Boyd, the pair show that even disastrous floods can’t stop success from happening in Tolaga Bay.

“This Government is committed to tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand.







“With our coastal communities set to be first to feel the effects of global warming, tonight’s awards are a strong sign that local Māori farmers are growing their capability to partner with the Government, in fighting back against climate change.

“Sir Apirana Ngata started this tradition of recognising the best in Māori agriculture in the 1930’s, knowing what an important industry the primary sector would be, in improving the wellbeing of our whānau and environment.

“I am confident he would be proud of how Te Tairāwhiti has embodied the mana and standard of that vision in 2019,” said Meka Whaitiri.

