Parliament: Oral Questions - 28 May 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What are the priorities for Budget 2019?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Is he satisfied that the Government has properly managed its financial resources to meet the commitments made to the people of New Zealand?

4. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Children: What announcements has she recently made regarding young people in State care?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How many KiwiBuild houses are either already completed or contracted and scheduled to be completed by 1 July 2019, and how many are already completed or contracted and scheduled to be completed by 1 October 2020?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: Did Hon Shane Jones discuss with him the potential appointment of Mr Stan Semenoff to the New Zealand Transport Agency board; if so, when?

7. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister of Education: Has the building of new classrooms in Auckland matched student roll growth?

8. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: What progress is being made to improve transport services in East Auckland, and will he commit to extending the Eastern Busway to Manukau via Te Irirangi Drive?

9. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his statement, “For the vast majority of teachers, that amounts to a $10,000 pay increase over two years, and that is a significant pay increase.”; if so, why?







10. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Associate Minister of Justice: What recent announcement has he made regarding the Human Rights Review Tribunal?

11. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he agree with Dunedin North MP David Clark, who said in 2017, “District Health Boards this year needed at least $650 million to stand still but they are over $200 million short of what they need”; if not, why not?

12. HAMISH WALKER to the Minister of Health: Is he satisfied an appropriate standard of maternity care is available to keep mothers and new babies safe in northern Southland following a region-wide review of maternity service



