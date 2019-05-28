Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hutt voices its anger over Melling Interchange delay

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Chris Bishop - MP for Hutt South

28 May 2019

A serious message has been sent to the Government by more than 300 people who gathered in Lower Hutt to make their disappointment known over the Melling Interchange being delayed, Hutt South MP Chris Bishop says.

“The message to New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and the Government is that a new Melling Interchange is a critical project for the Hutt Valley and must be progressed as soon as possible, not in a decade or more.

“Residents are so angry a march on Parliament is being seriously considered.”

In April, NZTA announced funding for the proposed Melling Interchange on State Highway 2 would not be considered until 2028 or later.


“It is outrageous that a child at primary school in the Hutt Valley today will finish secondary school before construction of a new interchange even starts,” Mr Bishop says.

“Last night, Hutt residents heard how important the project is to the community. It will improve safety at the intersection with Melling Link, ease congestion, and allow for better walking and cycling connections.

“The interchange is also a vital part of the wider RiverLink development, which will greatly improve flood protection along the Hutt River and help stimulate development in that area as well as the Lower Hutt CBD.

“Transport Minister Phil Twyford came to Melling last year for a photo opportunity and said the interchange project ‘ticks all the boxes’. Yet a few months later NZTA said no funding would be considered until 2028 or later.



“There is huge anger in the Hutt at this decision, and already thousands of people have signed my petition calling for construction to be fast-tracked, which National promised to do at the 2017 election.

“I am now planning to work with local residents to organise a possible march on Parliament.

“It is very disappointing that NZTA would not front last night to address the meeting, despite being invited.

“Last night Prue Lamason from the Greater Wellington Regional Council said the Government was playing Russian roulette with the lives and livelihoods of Hutt residents. She is right.”

“As the MP for Hutt South I will continue to fight hard for this important project for the future of the Hutt Valley.”

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 