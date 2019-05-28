Parliament

Paparoa Track a golden opportunity

Tuesday, 28 May 2019
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Sarah Dowie - Conservation

28 May 2019

With the recent closing of submissions on the draft West Coast Conservation Management Strategy 2010 amendments, the Department of Conservation (DoC) should look at how the Paparoa Track can benefit the West Coast community, National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie says.

“The track, which officially opens at the end of the year, will bring with it new opportunities such as a guided walk and mountain biking tracks. Permitting e-bikes would also open this outstanding experience to a group of users who, because of age or ability, may not otherwise get to enjoy it.

“Minister for Conservation Eugenie Sage has commented that tourism will supplement the West Coast economy, but when it comes to encouraging business on the conservation estate she has done nothing of the sort.

“This has also been the case with her ‘no new mines’ policy on the West Coast, where she has presented no real alternative and put the livelihoods of hundreds of local workers at stake.

“Smaller communities that neighbour the conservation estate have every right to make a living from it, provided they are not having an adverse impact on the sustainability of the land.

“I agree with National List MP based in West Coast-Tasman Maureen Pugh when she says ‘while Coasters are conscientious guardians of the DoC estate, it isn’t a one way relationship and the land must also support the community’.

“The Minister should therefore encourage her officials to think laterally and balance the protection of the environment with allowing appropriate recreation on the estate.

“National values our conservation estate and celebrates its part in engaging people and communities in conservation initiatives and opportunities—the Minister should implore her officials to do this also.”

