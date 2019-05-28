Statement on Nationals claim's of 2019 Legislation knowledge
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
A spokesperson for Leader of the House Chris Hipkins
said:
“This claim is based on inaccurate
assumptions.
“It is probably from an indicative
document created for planning purposes at the start of the
year that is in wide circulation.”
Richard
Trow
Press Secretary for Hon Chris
Hipkins
