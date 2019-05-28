Finance Minister Grant Robertson on statement from Treasury

Statement from Finance Minister Grant Robertson on the statement from Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf:

”This is extremely serious and is now a matter for the Police.

“We have contacted the National Party tonight to request that they do not release any further material, given that the Treasury said they have sufficient evidence that indicates the material is a result of a systematic hack and is now subject to a Police investigation.

“What New Zealanders care about are the issues that will be dealt with in the Wellbeing Budget on Thursday, and that is what we continue to be focussed on.”







