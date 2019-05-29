Green Party supports teachers and principals

29 May 2019

Green Party supports teachers and principals fighting for better pay and conditions

The Green Party supports the teachers and principals who are striking today.

“Teachers have been undervalued for decades and the Green Party backs their efforts to achieve pay that properly reflects the vital work they do educating our tamariki”, Green Party workplace relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today.

“New Zealand prides itself on having one of the best education systems in the world. This is because of our world-class teachers. It’s crucial we respect and listen to the educators who are delivering for our kids,” Green Party education spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said today.

“We tautoko their effort to fill the gap so they can do their best in our classrooms.”

Ngā mihi nui,

ends







© Scoop Media

