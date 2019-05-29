Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand MPs head to global women’s issues conference

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker


Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives
Rt Hon Trevor Mallard

Media Release
29 May 2019

A group of New Zealand Members of Parliament are heading to an important global conference on women’s issues later this week.

Jan Logie MP (Green) and Hon Louise Upston MP (National) will be representing the New Zealand Parliament at the Women Deliver 2019 conference, held in Vancouver, Canada. The conference brings together thousands of world leaders, government officials, advocates, academics and activists.

Attendees will discuss key issues affecting women’s lives and the action needed in girls’ and women’s health, education, environment, political participation, economic empowerment, human rights, gender-based violence, and access to resources.

Dr Liz Craig MP (Labour) is also attending the conference, at the invitation of the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights.

“The Women Deliver 2019 conference will be an excellent opportunity for our women MPs, as it addresses some of today’s most pressing global issues for women. With around 9,000 attendees, our MPs will have the chance to form valuable connections and grow their networks around the world,” said Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.

“Throughout history, New Zealand has been a pioneer in women’s rights, and we celebrated 125 years of women’s suffrage last year. I am certain than our MPs in attendance will bring back important lessons to further our global reputation.”

The programme runs from 3 to 6 June.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 