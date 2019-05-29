New Zealand MPs head to global women’s issues conference



29 May 2019

A group of New Zealand Members of Parliament are heading to an important global conference on women’s issues later this week.

Jan Logie MP (Green) and Hon Louise Upston MP (National) will be representing the New Zealand Parliament at the Women Deliver 2019 conference, held in Vancouver, Canada. The conference brings together thousands of world leaders, government officials, advocates, academics and activists.

Attendees will discuss key issues affecting women’s lives and the action needed in girls’ and women’s health, education, environment, political participation, economic empowerment, human rights, gender-based violence, and access to resources.

Dr Liz Craig MP (Labour) is also attending the conference, at the invitation of the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights.

“The Women Deliver 2019 conference will be an excellent opportunity for our women MPs, as it addresses some of today’s most pressing global issues for women. With around 9,000 attendees, our MPs will have the chance to form valuable connections and grow their networks around the world,” said Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.

“Throughout history, New Zealand has been a pioneer in women’s rights, and we celebrated 125 years of women’s suffrage last year. I am certain than our MPs in attendance will bring back important lessons to further our global reputation.”

The programme runs from 3 to 6 June.

