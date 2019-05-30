Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Speech: ACT Leader's Reply to Budget 2019

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 4:30 pm
Speech: ACT New Zealand

Thank you, Mr Speaker.

What a sad, sad week for New Zealand.

The Government’s Budget for this coming year is $112 billion dollars, but they can’t build a secure website to put it on.

The National Party, having no other point of difference with the Labour Party, has spent the entire week attacking a website instead of the Government’s Budget.

This is why we need an ACT Party in New Zealand. Somebody has to articulate an alternative vision for New Zealand. Somebody has to stand up for New Zealand as it could be: an aspirational, achieving society. Not New Zealand as this Government casts it, where the best way to get more money is not to work, save and invest – you’ll just get taxed harder – but to try to vote yourself rich.

Government is the great fiction wherein everybody tries to live at the expense of everyone else, said the great French economist Frederic Bastiat. We see that all through this Budget.

The total tax take has risen to $90 billion – that’s nearly $50,000 for each and every household in New Zealand.

Tobacco taxes keep going up. If they were working, and people were quitting, the tax take would be going down. Guess who pays most of the tobacco tax? Poor people, such as those on benefits. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being taken out of the poorest households in New Zealand. This is the great fiction of government in action.

Then there’s income tax. Inflation will push more and more New Zealanders into the top tax bracket, paying a third of their next dollar in tax. Don’t forget their employer’s company taxes. If they spend their next dollar, they lose 15 per cent in GST. That’s not to mention petrol taxes and tobacco and alcohol taxes. The upshot is, if you work, save and invest in New Zealand, chances are more than half of your next dollar will be taken in taxes.



Government is spending an eye-watering $34 billion on social security and welfare.

Already, one in nine working-aged New Zealanders is on a benefit. One in eight New Zealanders is born into a household dependent on a benefit. It is one of our biggest social problems. What does this Government do? It promises to increase benefits so getting off one and working is even less attractive.

Taxpayers are forking out $4.5 billion to the 300,000 people on a main benefit and $2.7 billion in family tax credits. We are becoming a nation of takers rather than makers.

Superannuation payments now account for $14.5 billion. ACT has long advocated for increasing the age of eligibility to reflect the fact that people are living and working longer, to ensure fiscal sustainability and intergenerational fairness.

There’s $2.6 billion dollars spent on accommodation supplements. Never has the cost of the housing crisis been clearer. We are paying taxes to fund the government’s failure to fix housing. That’s not to mention $2 billion tied up in the disastrous KiwiBuild, either.

There will be a new $300 venture capital investment fund for startup businesses and $50 million for a Green Investment Fund. Why would people working for the government know how to invest your money better than you who earned it in the first place? Why would people be better motivated to spend other people’s money than their own? That’s what the government investment funds promise.

Guess who is paying for it? Businesses who make a profit and pay company tax. They will keep paying one of the highest company taxes in the OECD so that hundreds of millions can be given to the businesses who convinced the bureaucrats to invest their competitors’ money in them. That is the great fiction, business trying to live off business.

The Government’s R&D tax credit will cost taxpayers $158 million. Although New Zealand has 530,000 firms, the vast bulk of tax credits will be hoovered up by just 330 firms, and the scheme is unlikely to increase the overall levels of R&D.

Labour will fork out another $350 million for the failing Fees-Free scheme which represents a transfer of wealth to middle and upper-income families. The Provincial Growth Fund delivers $1.1 billion to marginal projects in provincial seats in order to boost NZ First’s electoral prospects.

That’s not the marker of an aspirational, achieving society. The message of this Budget is simple: If you work, save, and invest, you will be punished. If you do nothing, you will be rewarded. It is a Budget designed for mediocrity.

The National Party’s big problem is that they agree. There is nothing in this Budget that National couldn’t have done. They even had the same systems for government websites such as the Treasury site that hosts the Budget.

The tobacco taxes, the welfare increases, the corporate welfare, the middle-class welfare, the bracket creep, National did it all, and are reduced to attacking a website instead of providing an alternative agenda. That job must fall to ACT.

The first thing we need is to scrap wasteful spending.

This Budget should have pared back Working for Families. It should have got rid of the Provincial Growth Fund. It should not have introduced new corporate welfare funds. It should have scrapped the disastrous KiwiBuild. It should have announced increases to the age of eligibility for superannuation in line with increasing life expectancy.

It should have announced serious Resource Management Act reform so that people can afford to build houses.

With all of that, we could have cut taxes by billions. We could have had a top tax rate of 25 cents in the dollar. We could have had a company tax rate the same. That would have sent an unmistakable signal: New Zealand wants to be an aspirational society where you keep more of your next dollar.

The formula is not complicated:

Reduce wasteful spending.

Improve the quality of regulation.

Cut taxes so that people keep more of their next dollar.

This could have been the Budget of an aspirational, achieving society where you get better off by working, saving and investing rather than voting Labour.

Unfortunately, it is another Budget that continues the tradition of Helen Clark, John Key, and Bill English. Ignore the serious problems beneath the surface and try to paper over the cracks with more money.

What a missed opportunity. What a reason to have more ACT MPs in Parliament.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 