DoC failing to take stakeholders into account on West Coast

Sarah Dowie - Conservation

31 May 2019





The news that the Department of Conservation has halted the West Coast Te Tai o Poutini Conservation Management Strategy (CMS) Amendment process due to concerns over legal robustness is yet another example of failures to take into account key stakeholders’ views, says National’s Conservation spokesperson Sarah Dowie.

“This is consistent with Eugenie Sage’s direction that Minister knows best as to the management of the Conservation Estate. She should be including community as how our conservation areas are used and enjoyed directly affects them.

“The Botched Budget threw a lot of money at Conservation, but there is no point if key performance indicators aren’t being met. The Department is regularly failing to meet core expectations because the Minister does not believe in meaningful consultation and taking community views seriously.

“Other examples of failed consultation are the bungled Tahr cull process – where she excluded the hunting fraternity. And the introduction of the Indigenous Fish Bill which failed to take into account the views of recreational fishers.

“It is unacceptable for the community to not have a say in local conservation issues. National encourages the Minister to engage with them and ensure decisions are made that have been properly consulted on.”

ends







© Scoop Media

