Hipkins announces forum to find way through school impasse

“I have invited the leaderships of the NZEI and PPTA unions to meet with me and the Ministry of Education next week,” Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“The issues being raised by teachers are many, varied and complex.

“The Government is committed to taking action to address those concerns progressively over time.

“These talks, set down for Thursday 6 June, will focus on how we can do this.

“We will make no further comment until after the parties have met.”











