Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Queen’s Birthday Honours illuminate Pacific contribution

Monday, 3 June 2019, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list is shining an illuminating spotlight on the strong contribution Pacific peoples are making to our diverse communities in New Zealand.

“It is exciting for me to see the recognition of so many people that represent our diverse Pacific identities in Aotearoa, and people whom we all know add significant value to making New Zealand a better place for us all by their constant service and advocacy for our youth, children, women, elderly groups, disabilities groups, LGBTQI+ groups, and trade unions,” says Aupito William Sio.

“These recipients continue to make a valuable contribution in the areas that lift Pacific people’s general wellbeing including health, education, climate change, religion, sports, Pacific languages, cultures and the arts.

Faumuina To’aletai David Mafaufau Tua is to be an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to youth, boxing and the community. He received an MNZM in 2001 for his services to boxing.

“High Chief Faumuina To’aletai is better known as David Tua, and became the People’s Boxing Champion when he won the hearts and minds of all Samoans, the people of New Zealand and the wider Pacific region, when he fought against World Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis.

“He’s doing fantastic work building confidence and resilience in the lives of young people out of his South Auckland gym.

Ms Phylesha Brown-Acton will be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the Pacific and LGBTQI+ communities.



“Phylesha is a well-known advocate for the rights of the Pacific rainbow community and doing a fantastic job in raising awareness and building greater understanding within the Pacific world.

Mr Tunumafono Avaula Colenso (Ava) Fa’amoe will be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the Pacific community and health.

“Tunumafono Ava has been a role model for Pacific peoples and has provided good leadership over many years for the wellness, independence and health of people with disabilities.
Mrs Laine Leata Tipi (Toeolesulusulu Laine Leata Tipi), JP, will be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Pacific communities and education.

“Toeolesulusulu Laine is a well-known champion for the educational successes of our children and their families and has been a strong champion of the use of the Samoan language at the ECE level curriculum.

“The contributions of all these recipients demonstrates their confidence, their innovation, their determination and resilience as they continually commit themselves to serving and supporting our Pacific communities throughout New Zealand.

“I firmly believe that all of our New Zealand society benefits from their efforts and I’m happy to join with their families and friends in celebrating their honours,” says Aupito William Sio.


The recipients are:

ONZM

• Mr Mafaufau Sita Tua (David Tua), MNZM, for services to youth, boxing and the community


MNZM

• Mrs Edith Amituanai, for services to photography and the community
• Ms Phylesha Brown-Acton, for services to the Pacific and LGBTQI+ communities
• Mr Tunumafono Avaula Colenso Fa'amoe, for services to the Pacific community and health
• Mrs Laine Leata Tipi, JP, for services to Pacific communities and education
• Dr Benjamin Williams, for services to theology and the community


QSM

• Ms Fala Haulangi, for services to the Pacific community and worker's rights
• Mrs Sagaa Malua, for services to the Tuvaluan community
• Ms Deborah Jane Martin, for services to conservation
• Mrs Tina Mataiti, for services to the Pacific community and health
• Mr Mupopo Siaosi, JP, for services to health and the Pacific community
• Reverend Tui Fakafotu Sopoaga, for services to the Tokelauan community
• Miss Rose Mary Mailee Kuluimotu Tauetule, for services to women and the Niuean community
• Mr Vaha Tuielu, for services to the Tokelauan community
• Mr Allan Leonardie Francis Va'a, for services to youth and sport
• Mrs Leutu Vaovasa, for services to the Tokelauan community


QSM (Honorary)

• Mr Perenise Tapu, for services to education and the Samoan community

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     