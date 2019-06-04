Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sport funding at risk from rushed Racing Bill

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Nikki Kaye - Sport and Recreation

4 June 2019


Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson needs to give assurances there will be no net loss to sporting organisations as a result of the Government’s Racing Reform Bill, National’s Sport and Recreation spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“National has serious concerns around the potential impact on sport funding of the Racing bill and the lack of certainty around funding as a result of this Bill. We support changes to ensure the viability of the racing industry, but believe this could have consequences for other sports funding.

“Last week the Government pushed through a truncated Select Committee process that will see the Bill return to Parliament by the 11th of June. Stakeholders, including National Sporting Organisations (NSO), only had from late last week to consider the Bill and put in submissions by close of play today.

“Since this policy was proposed in 2017, people have raised concerns about the risk of certainty of funding to NSOs. They have argued for much greater certainty of funding. The loss of control around the collection and distribution of funds to NSOs is potentially detrimental to our sporting codes. Many NSOs rely on a large share of income from betting on their sports.

“The Bill also allows a relevant body, like the TAB, to offer betting products on sports not represented by a qualifying domestic NSO, provided an agreement is in place with Sport New Zealand.

“There are serious issues to be considered around the fairness of proposed distribution models, like the cost to New Zealand sports who carry the production of events, but are not recognised against offshore products that enter the market at no cost.



“We need to consider the potential for an increased pool of funding being available to organisations, rather than a decrease via a redistribution of the current pool. National will also be looking for clarity on the potential future role of Sport New Zealand in the collection and distribution of the levy.

“In my view there is a real case to look at whether all proceeds generated by a sport should be allocated back to that sport. We are talking about significant core funding for organisations such as Netball New Zealand, NZ Rugby, NZ Cricket and NZ Football.

“National values these organisations and the contribution they make to New Zealand and is deeply concerned about the potential impact and certainty for Sport in our country if changes are not made to this Bill.”

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wellbeing Budget

Allegedly, there are 628 different synonyms for “well-being” on this website so there should be one that fits your own response to the Wellbeing Budget.

IMO, “in the pink” is the closest fit. Meaning: not socialist red, but a lighter shade of pink that’s been spread thinly across a slew of social and infrastructural spending initiatives that – with a couple of exceptions – are disappointing in their scale and scope.

It isn’t transformational. From mental health to the rail network to improving the state of the waterways, much of the spend will merely be playing catch up for the previous decade of neglect. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 