Sport Funding in Racing Reform Bill Supported by Sports NZ

Sport Funding in Racing Reform Bill Supported by Sports New Zealand

Winston Peters today acknowledged the positive submission Sports NZ made at the Select Committee hearing on the Racing Reform Bill.

“It was encouraging that Sports NZ see the potential for increased revenue flowing to sport as a result of the Racing Reform Bill,” stated Mr Peters.

“National’s Nikki Kaye has been leading a fear campaign against the Bill, one which had no basis in fact nor support from her own caucus colleagues.”

Beginning with the Messara report, which recommended keeping the current commission payments to sports, the Government has been committed to growing additional revenue from its racing reforms through:

• other sports entities being able to receive revenue;

• Betting information use charge for sports;

• Point of consumption charge on sports wagered on by NZ residents with offshore bookmakers

“The best response to Nikki Kaye’s politicking was delivered by Sports NZ today during their oral submission, when they said: ‘It’s a good day for racing and a good day for sports’,” Mr Peters said.

