Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt’s reckless spending comes home to roost

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 11:19 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand


“The Education Minister’s crisis talks with the teachers’ unions comes as he increases the number and pay packets of bureaucrats at the Ministry of Education”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

“PPTA members begin five weeks of rolling strikes this week, but they’re out of luck because Mr Hipkins is more concerned with bureaucratic empire building and finding people to run his 13 education working groups.

“Despite claiming there is no more money for teachers, Mr Hipkins has over the past 12 months increased the number of bureaucrats at the Ministry of Education by 300 and is paying each and every staffer $2000 more on average.

The number of Ministry of Education staff increased from 2,632 to 2,904 between 2017 and 2018. The average salary rose from $82,612 to $84,900.

“The teacher pay crisis shows the Government’s reckless spending has come home to roost. Fees-Free and the Provincial Growth Fund have sucked billions away from core services and have been complete failures. This is the real reason why there is no money for teachers.

“Education in this country is a slowly moving disaster. The OECD tells us that, at age 16, one in six students is functionally illiterate and innumerate. Student test results are declining in international assessments. There is massive inequality in achievement, with Māori and Pasifika children falling behind.

“Teachers are the most important in-school influence on our students but the Government won’t pay them more because it has its priorities backward.

“A Government that was serious about the future of education in New Zealand would do away with poor-quality spending and pay teachers what they are worth.”

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Satire: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases.

Until now. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 