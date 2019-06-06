Better mental health and addiction support for Tairāwhiti

Hon Dr David Clark

Minister of Health

Press Release

6 June 2019

Better mental health and addiction support facilities for Tairāwhiti

Health Minister Dr David Clark has confirmed funding for a new in-patient mental health and addiction unit at Hauora Tairāwhiti Gisborne Hospital.

The project will receive between $15m and $20m in funding from the $1.7 billion set aside in last week’s Wellbeing Budget for investment in hospitals and other health infrastructure over the next two years.

“The people of Tairāwhiti who require these services don’t have local access to a residential drug treatment facility or any dedicated residential treatment beds. This will now change as a result of our Wellbeing Budget,” said David Clark.

“We know that hospitals and other health facilities play a key role in ensuring New Zealanders have access to high quality services, and that they get the care they need and deserve.

“The DHB’s eight bed facility, Te Whare Awhiora, is not fit for purpose, particularly the seclusion rooms and outdoor areas.

“This new funding will support Hauora Tairāwhiti to develop a new in-patient mental health and addiction unit.

"The DHB's proposed residential flexible step up/step down approach, combining both mental health and addiction services on the same site, is innovative.

“The Ministry of Health is working with the DHB to accelerate the planning and development of this project.







“The new facility will be tailored to meet the needs of the people of Tairāwhiti.

“This reflects a new approach to ensure that services are designed alongside iwi, people with lived experience, and communities to meet the specific needs of people in different regions and deliver better access and more choice.

“Funding for this project is subject to confirmation of the DHB’s detailed business case, and final approval by joint Ministers,” David Clark said.

