Cameras on boats must be quickly scaled up: Greens
Friday, 7 June 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party is glad to finally see the rollout of
cameras on selected fishing boats but believes it needs to
be scaled-up fast.
“We need cameras on all fishing boats
as soon as possible to help stamp out illegal practices and
protect our fisheries for future generations” says Green
Party spokesperson for Fisheries, Gareth Hughes.
“The rollout in its current form is too generous with
taxpayer’s money, too narrow and too slow.
“Whilst we
welcome this first step we need to keep our eye on the big
picture which is the sustainability of our fishing practises
overall.
“The Greens have been calling for increased
accountability for years and we want to see a rapid
implementation timeline for cameras on the remainder of the
fishing
fleet”.
