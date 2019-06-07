Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Funding to support next steps for second bridge in Ashburton

Friday, 7 June 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fletcher Tabuteau

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development


7 June 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT

The construction of a second bridge across the Ashburton River is one step closer as a result of a $94,000 investment from the Provincial Growth Fund, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

The funding will support a detailed business case (DBC) for the project

“This would be a significant project for the Ashburton District and the wider Canterbury region, with the construction of a second bridge long seen to be a critical enabler for future economic growth,” says Fletcher Tabuteau.

“The current bridge is a pinch-point for traffic travelling through Ashburton on SH1. Local people and businesses regularly experience the effects of standstill congestion through the township.

“This is a limiting factor for local business, particularly in the growing Ashburton District which is highly orientated towards producing export goods and requires strong and reliable transport links to get goods to market.

A second bridge across the Ashburton River is estimated to cost $30 million and could reduce SH1 peak time traffic by 40 per cent.

“The completion of a detailed business case will determine if construction of a second bridge is a viable and sensible investment to address traffic congestion, accessibility for the local community, a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists and a more resilient network.



“Today’s announcement reflects the strength of the PGF to accelerate local priorities – in this case Ashburton’s second bridge, which has been identified as an important piece of infrastructure to support economic growth,” says Fletcher Tabuteau.

“Funding for this detailed business case is one step in the right direction as we look to support infrastructure as a pillar of doing business, improving connectivity and growing our local economy,” says Jo Luxton, Labour Party List MP based in Rangitata.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 