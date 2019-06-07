Justice Minister represents NZ at nuclear disarmament summit
Friday, 7 June 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Justice Minister Andrew Little will travel to Sweden
this weekend to represent New Zealand at a high-level summit
on nuclear disarmament.
“New Zealand is a proud
and long-standing advocate for nuclear disarmament,” says
Andrew Little.
“Next year marks the 50th
anniversary of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - the
foundation document for the obligation on most of the
international community not to acquire nuclear weapons, and
for the obligation on those states already possessing them a
half-century ago to disarm.
“This is a
significant milestone for the Treaty, and the international
community as a whole. But the Treaty is at a critical
juncture. There is not enough progress on nuclear
disarmament and Sweden’s initiative is aimed at trying to
spur momentum for disarmament.
“New Zealand has
been invited by Sweden to participate in the summit
alongside a small number of other countries.
“I
am pleased that New Zealand is being represented at this
important summit and I look forward to joining with other
Ministers in a new push for nuclear disarmament,” says
Andrew Little.
