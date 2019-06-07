District Court Judge appointed
Friday, 7 June 2019, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Auckland barrister Gabrielle Wagner has been appointed
as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to
be based in Manukau, Attorney-General David Parker announced
today.
Gabrielle Wagner has worked as a specialist in
family law since 1988. She started her career with Cairns
Slane and moved to Morrison Morpeth in 1990.
From 1993 to
1999 she worked at McCabe McMahon becoming a partner in
1996. Since 1999 Ms Wagner has been a barrister sole,
practicing extensively in all areas of family law.
She
has conducted several Family Court appeals in the High
Court. She has also held a number of positions on the
Auckland District Law Society and New Zealand Law
Society.
Judge Wagner will be sworn in on 12 July 2019 in
Auckland.
