District Court Judge appointed

Auckland barrister Gabrielle Wagner has been appointed as a District Court Judge with Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Manukau, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Gabrielle Wagner has worked as a specialist in family law since 1988. She started her career with Cairns Slane and moved to Morrison Morpeth in 1990.

From 1993 to 1999 she worked at McCabe McMahon becoming a partner in 1996. Since 1999 Ms Wagner has been a barrister sole, practicing extensively in all areas of family law.

She has conducted several Family Court appeals in the High Court. She has also held a number of positions on the Auckland District Law Society and New Zealand Law Society.

Judge Wagner will be sworn in on 12 July 2019 in Auckland.











© Scoop Media

