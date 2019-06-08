Rakaiatane Road upgrade set to begin

Major works are beginning on the upgrade of Gisborne’s port road, which is fully-funded from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

The project is part of the $137 million PGF-funded roading package announced last year to help unlock Tairāwhiti’s economic potential through stronger, safer and more resilient transport connections.

“This important $4.5 million project to upgrade Gisborne’s port road will bring a wealth of benefits to the Tairāwhiti region,” Shane Jones said.

“Since the road opened in 2008, high traffic volumes have led to significant deterioration and high maintenance costs.

“As the region’s key link to Eastland Port, Rakaiatane Road must be able to support increasing freight volumes, and current and future demands stemming from intensified economic activity.

“That’s why the Government is investing to improve the safety and resilience of this critical road.

“The upgrade will include a new road layout with two courtesy crossings, improved lighting and extra car parks for visitors to Titirangi Kaiti Hill and the Cook Landing Site – Puhi Kai Iti. The existing storm water system has been modified to improve the quality of storm water running into the inner harbour.

“This investment will support a more efficient and reliable road network in Tairāwhiti that provides better connections between people and markets, and supports local businesses to thrive,” Shane Jones said.

Construction work starts on Sunday, June 9.











