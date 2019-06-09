Auckland failed by Government on transport
Sunday, 9 June 2019, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
A reported shortfall in funding for planned Auckland
transport projects shows more incompetence and broken
promises from the Government, National’s Transport
spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.
“The Government
has stopped bunch of projects that were ready to go, and is
not making progress on replacements. It has, however,
cancelled, delayed or gutted several critical road projects
that were in the pipeline, including the East/West Link and
a second main road south so it can throw billions at light
rail down Dominion Road.
“The Government needs to
answer what is happening with the East/West Link.
Aucklanders want action and want to know what improvements
it plans to make to Auckland’s congested motorways.
“Phil Twyford has shown that he’s world class at
stopping projects but so far he’s delivered nothing in
replacement.
“The Government is also responsible
for chaos and dysfunction at NZTA, which isn’t helping.
“National had a comprehensive transport plan. We
would spend taxpayers’ hard earned money well to get them
moving.”
© Scoop Media
