Air NZ right to ditch discriminatory tā moko policy: Greens

Monday, 10 June 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Air New Zealand right to ditch discriminatory tā moko policy: Greens

The Green Party commends Air New Zealand for updating a hiring policy that wouldn’t allow tā moko in the work place, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

“I was shocked to hear of people still being denied job interviews for wearing their whakapapa on their skin. Tā moko is an identity marker, not offensive ‘body art’, and I am pleased that Air New Zealand will finally be leaving these attitudes in the past.”

“This type of discrimination is completely at odds with their brand and the work they have done to promote Māori culture on their services. It’s great that they responded positively to feedback and will be ditching this policy”

“I would also like to see anyone who has been denied work opportunities on these grounds be given another chance”

“Māori cultural heritage needs to be understood as unique to Aotearoa and celebrated in all situations”, Marama Davidson said.

ends



