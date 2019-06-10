Air NZ right to ditch discriminatory tā moko policy: Greens
Monday, 10 June 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Green Party
10 June 2019
Air New Zealand right to ditch discriminatory
tā moko policy: Greens
The Green Party commends Air New
Zealand for updating a hiring policy that wouldn’t allow
tā moko in the work place, Green Party co-leader Marama
Davidson said.
“I was shocked to hear of people still
being denied job interviews for wearing their whakapapa on
their skin. Tā moko is an identity marker, not offensive
‘body art’, and I am pleased that Air New Zealand will
finally be leaving these attitudes in the past.”
“This
type of discrimination is completely at odds with their
brand and the work they have done to promote Māori culture
on their services. It’s great that they responded
positively to feedback and will be ditching this
policy”
“I would also like to see anyone who has been
denied work opportunities on these grounds be given another
chance”
“Māori cultural heritage needs to be
understood as unique to Aotearoa and celebrated in all
situations”, Marama Davidson said.
ends
