Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand to refocus deployment to Afghanistan

Monday, 10 June 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hon Ron Mark
Minister of Defence


10 June 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, and Defence Minister Ron Mark have announced that New Zealand will change its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to the NATO-led train, advise, assist mission in Afghanistan by decreasing the number of personnel on the ground from 13 to 11.

The NZDF deployment will continue until December 2020 to support the training of Afghan Army Officers within the Afghan National Army Officer Academy, in partnership with the UK and others, but with a smaller number of personnel.

In addition the Government has decided to pursue opportunities for NZDF personnel to support Women, Peace and Security and reconciliation and reintegration initiatives in Afghanistan.

“New Zealand has made a long-term and substantial commitment to Afghanistan’s security and wellbeing since 2001”, Winston Peters said.

“The Government has decided that there is a clear need to continue our support to the non-combat, NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM). This advances New Zealand’s global security interests and the interests of the Afghan people in preventing their country from being used once again as a safe haven for extremist groups. At this time, continued support by the international community also bolsters prospects that meaningful peace negotiations can take place”.



The new positions we are seeking with NATO would focus on enhancing involvement of women in peace and security initiatives, in alignment with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325. UNSCR1325 seeks to enhance the involvement of women, including in peace negotiations and post-conflict processes,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“This is an important area of work for the Government and the Defence Force, and we are pleased that New Zealand’s contribution to it in Afghanistan would be led by some of NZDF’s highly capable female officers.”

While the focus of New Zealand’s deployment in Afghanistan is being broadened, the overall size of the deployment is decreasing.

“The Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy, to which the NZDF has deployed trainers since 2013, now requires less international support as it becomes increasingly self-sufficient,” Ron Mark explained.

“By March 2020, the number of NZDF personnel deployed in Afghanistan will have decreased from 13 to 11. This will comprise six personnel deployed to the Officer Academy, two personnel within RSM Headquarters and potentially up to three focusing on Women, Peace and Security and reconciliation and reintegration. The Government will again consider New Zealand’s contributions to Afghanistan by the end of 2020.”

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Iraq Withrawl, Afganistan Refocus, And...: NZ Confirms Ongoing Part In Intelligence Sharing Network

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Defence Minister Ron Mark and Minister of Police Stuart Nash have confirmed New Zealand’s ongoing participation in the multinational information sharing and intelligence mission Operation Gallant Phoenix, based in Jordan.

The Government will extend New Zealand’s mandate of a small number of personnel to the operation for 18 months until December 2020.

“New Zealand began participating in Operation Gallant Phoenix in late 2014 in support of our efforts to uncover information relating to the location of a New Zealander taken hostage by ISIS,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 