Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New partnership with the Pacific Disability Forum

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Disability Issues

11 June 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


New Zealand’s new partnership with the Pacific Disability Forum

A new partnership between New Zealand and the Pacific Disability Forum was announced today by Minister for Disability Issues, Carmel Sepuloni, at the United Nations in New York.

The Pacific Disability Forum is a regional non-governmental organisation that works to build the capacity of disabled people’s organisations in the region and aims to improve the lives of people with disabilities in the Pacific through advocacy.

“This new partnership will help New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours achieve our shared vision for a safe, stable and prosperous Pacific,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“New Zealand is committed to working with Pacific Island countries to address human rights challenges in our region.

“We also need to ensure that development in the Pacific region takes into account the needs of disabled people.

The New Zealand–Pacific Disability Forum partnership will assist Pacific Island countries to implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Alongside New Zealand and Australia, fifteen Pacific Island countries have now ratified the CRPD.

New Zealand is contributing $183,000 towards the Pacific Disability Forum’s work programme in 2019/20.

This includes work on:

· National disability policy development



· Support for inclusive and accessible elections

· Activities focused on gender and youth with disabilities

· Support to groups helping people with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities.

“New Zealand is supportive of the Pacific Disability Forum’s objective of a disability-inclusive Pacific by 2030. We will be sharing ideas and leveraging off one another’s work, so we can accelerate progress for people with disabilities in our region, Carmel Sepuloni said.

The announcement was made at an event co-hosted by New Zealand, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Pacific Disability Forum, Australia, and the International Disability Alliance during the annual Conference of State Parties to the CRPD in New York.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 