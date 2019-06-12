Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Associate Minister of Education: What announcements has he made, as part of the Wellbeing Budget, that support kōhanga reo, their teachers, volunteers, tamariki, and whānau?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions in relation to the alleged unauthorised access of Budget 2019 material?

3. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Is he confident current State housing targets are sufficient, given the wait-list for State housing?

4. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he accept that clause 3.27 of the Cabinet Manual states he is individually accountable for Treasury’s actions in relation to the early release of Budget 2019 information, and at what specific time did Treasury first receive advice from the GCSB relating to the use of the term “hack”?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions around Vote Health in Budget 2019?

6. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What reactions has he seen to Budget 2019?

7. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: How much more money is expected to be raised over the three financial years 2018/19 to 2020/21, as a result of increases in fuel excise duty and accompanying increases in road-user charges, and how much money is the Auckland regional fuel tax expected to raise over the three financial years 2018/19 to 2020/21?







8. DENISE LEE to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Is he confident he is meeting the Prime Minister’s expectations around openness and transparency?

9. PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How many State houses are under construction in June 2019, and how does this compare to June 2016?

10. TODD MULLER to the Minister for Climate Change: Does he stand by his statement in relation to New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, “We’re estimating that they will peak some time in the mid 2020s and decline from that point on”, and by what year does he expect greenhouse gas emissions will peak under this Government’s policies?

11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions on road safety?

12. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Associate Minister of Education: What recent announcements has she made about support for Pacific learners and their whānau?

